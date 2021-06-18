Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $47,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

