Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $55.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.70. The company has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

