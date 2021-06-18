Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 26,691 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of SVB Financial Group worth $37,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SIVB opened at $545.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.94. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

