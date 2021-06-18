Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.10 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $477,018.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

