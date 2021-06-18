New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.