Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,321 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $436,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

