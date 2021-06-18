Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $428,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

NYSE:AJG opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

