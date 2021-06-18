Bank of Hawaii Acquires 556 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 34.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 148,139 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

