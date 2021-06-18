Concord Wealth Partners Buys 918 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1,669.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

RY opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

