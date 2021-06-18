Manish Potti Sells 68,185 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

