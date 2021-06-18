Manish Potti Sells 68,185 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ OCGN opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
