Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead Sells 5,000 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

