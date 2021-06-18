Bp Plc Sells 29,249 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 329,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $67,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Comcast by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 43,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 885,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

