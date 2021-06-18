Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $65,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Baidu by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.