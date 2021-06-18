Cesar Cernuda Sells 14,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTAP opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

