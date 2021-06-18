Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $1,060,995.52 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49.

On Monday, May 10th, Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

