Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 35,794 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.