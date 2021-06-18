Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.33. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

