Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Increases By 33.3%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

JCYGY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.