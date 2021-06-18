Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Increases By 33.3%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
JCYGY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $34.50.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
