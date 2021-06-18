Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

