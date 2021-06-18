Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO opened at $24.69 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

