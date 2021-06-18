Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $55.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.27.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

