GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $508,050.80 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. GoByte has a market cap of $508,050.80 and $551.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

