Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 192,565 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 211.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

