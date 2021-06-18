King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 530 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

