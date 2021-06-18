TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $10.68 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $349,572.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,889,154,271 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

