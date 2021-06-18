Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Jamf stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $383,865.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock worth $279,428,610 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

