Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

