Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$103.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

