Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

FWONA stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

