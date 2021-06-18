iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Reduced by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

