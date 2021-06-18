Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires Shares of 20,612 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

