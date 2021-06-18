Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 225 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

