Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $93.11 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Synopsys worth $93,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,242.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 29.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,290,000 after acquiring an additional 148,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $265.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

