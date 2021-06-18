General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,317 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Electric worth $79,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

