PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $1,553,000.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $1,553,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 80,461 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35.

PFSI opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

