Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NET stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

