Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $61,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

