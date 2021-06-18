Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 85,576 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

