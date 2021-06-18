Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 36,985 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

