Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $291.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of -142.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,698,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

