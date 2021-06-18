Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

