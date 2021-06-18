Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 19,372 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.