Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $132,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.