Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.64 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

