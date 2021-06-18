LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

