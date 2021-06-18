Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-6.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $172.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.64.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.