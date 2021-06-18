Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
