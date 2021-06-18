Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

