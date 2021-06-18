Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

