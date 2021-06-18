Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

