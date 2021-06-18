Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.9 days.

Shares of Exor stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

